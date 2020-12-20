Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MRTN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

