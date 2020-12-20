Masari (MSR) Price Up 39.9% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $189,279.54 and approximately $201.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

