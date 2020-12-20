Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

MTDR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

