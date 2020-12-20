Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.14 on Friday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.