McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.60. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The stock has a market cap of C$15.28 million and a P/E ratio of -275.00.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

