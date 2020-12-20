MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) One Day Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,756.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $649.70 or 0.02734832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00490365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.01519942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00650811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00319945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00079337 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

