Medical Developments International Limited (MVP.AX) (ASX:MVP) Insider David Williams Sells 154,000 Shares

Medical Developments International Limited (MVP.AX) (ASX:MVP) insider David Williams sold 154,000 shares of Medical Developments International Limited (MVP.AX) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.50 ($4.64), for a total transaction of A$1,001,000.00 ($715,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.63.

Medical Developments International Limited (MVP.AX) Company Profile

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and veterinary products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management for use in home or in hospitals; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for pain relief; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

