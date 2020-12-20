Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.64. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 13,581 shares trading hands.

MDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,108,000.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

