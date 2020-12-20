MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.71.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,743,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $4,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,949,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

