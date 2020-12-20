MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,723.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,772.33 and a beta of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,727.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,443.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

