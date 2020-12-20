Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,415 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

