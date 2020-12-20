Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,502 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nomura were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NMR opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

