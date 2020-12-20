Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

