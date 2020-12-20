Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

