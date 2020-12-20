Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

