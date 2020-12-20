Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWX opened at $61.15 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

