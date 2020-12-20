Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $664,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

