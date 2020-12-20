Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,368 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,653 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

TDS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

