Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 820 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

DIA stock opened at $301.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

