Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.36% of Otonomy worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $6.38 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIC shares. BidaskClub raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

