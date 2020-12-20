Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE:MCY opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth $11,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth $9,940,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 86.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.