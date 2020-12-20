Mercury Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $617,406.23 and approximately $943.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00148286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00800278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00173792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00370851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00074768 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

