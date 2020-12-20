Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of MRCY opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,846 shares of company stock worth $1,035,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

