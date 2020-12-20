Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Head-To-Head Survey

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meridian Bioscience and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $201.01 million 4.43 $24.38 million $0.68 30.38 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 83.70 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -2.72

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 18.22% 21.11% 12.43% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,310.93% -372.59% -196.42%

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. Further, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. In addition, it is developing diagnostic substances, including Tc99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

