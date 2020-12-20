Meta (MTA) Price Tops $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Meta has traded up 0% against the dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.14 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00146859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00786686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00171988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00118434 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,950,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,291,037 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

