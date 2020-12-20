MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) & Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) Head to Head Analysis

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) and Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Triad Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 39.04% 11.08% 7.40% Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGIC Investment and Triad Guaranty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 3.45 $673.76 million $1.84 6.72 Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGIC Investment and Triad Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.84, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Triad Guaranty

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.