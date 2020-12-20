Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its position in Microsoft by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 32,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 24,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

