Midas Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $2,208.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00011288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.