Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.33% of Midland States Bancorp worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 759,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 159,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 83.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

