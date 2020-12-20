Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,787. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 200.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 49.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 59.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

