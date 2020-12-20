Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MTX opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

