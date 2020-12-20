Minter Network (BIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,004.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $24,004.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00144742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00779416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00173691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00364853 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,371,349,308 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,139,741 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

