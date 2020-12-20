MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $573,034.15 and $48.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00146829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00800490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00176203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00118431 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.