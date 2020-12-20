Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Day

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for approximately $128.32 or 0.00531179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $5,042.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00144485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00778929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00173382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00364631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00075522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00116301 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,564 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

