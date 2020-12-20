Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 0.3% Today (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $3,277.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded flat against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $13.99 or 0.00059577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00148869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00775144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00178651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00076721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120531 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 160,532 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

