MixMarvel Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $183,049.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00056134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00363737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025294 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,595,929,502 tokens. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Bithumb, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.