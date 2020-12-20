Mizuho Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.77.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $387.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $396.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -340.20 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.52, for a total transaction of $6,503,999.04. Insiders have sold a total of 249,145 shares of company stock valued at $76,597,297 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 11.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.