MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) Trading 0.2% Higher

MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €5.07 ($5.96) and last traded at €5.04 ($5.93). 25,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.03 ($5.92).

The firm has a market cap of $550.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 321.29, a current ratio of 323.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

MLP SE (MLP.F) Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

