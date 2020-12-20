MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Cap of $100,397.37

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 48.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $100,397.37 and $650.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 115,860,980 coins and its circulating supply is 66,362,552 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.