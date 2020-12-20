Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

MBT opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,220,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 69,555 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $171,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 186.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,289 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

