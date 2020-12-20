MonaCoin Market Cap Achieves $107.10 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00006745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $107.10 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

