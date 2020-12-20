MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $834,311.06 and $2,990.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034735 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,073,958 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.