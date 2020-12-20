MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $156.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.84 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. MongoDB posted sales of $123.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $576.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $728.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares in the company, valued at $52,375,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,335 shares of company stock worth $100,193,455 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MongoDB by 29.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $376.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $379.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.08.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

