Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of RLI worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLI. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

