Morgan Stanley Buys 360,366 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 514,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

