Morgan Stanley Cuts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $27.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,252. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.