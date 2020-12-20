Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

