Morgan Stanley Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

OTEX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

