Morgan Stanley Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $60.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. FMR LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

