Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $45.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBT. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

